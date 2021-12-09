Editor:
Many years ago, as a graduate student, I interned at a group home for adults with disabilities. The primary diagnosis of the residents was moderate mental retardation. At election time, the staff tutored the residents in operating the levers in the voting booth and which candidates to vote for. I found this very unethical, especially as some of the folks had a favorite, even if it was just because they thought the person looked nice or had given them a pen.
In my professional career, I met individuals between the ages of 18 and 21 in foster homes, group homes and larger facilities who told me that their care providers would not take them to a polling place because they were not going to vote for the right person. Some people would think that mail-in ballots would correct this problem. Unfortunately, in such placements, the mail often passes through a general mailbox, where it is checked for contraband and inappropriate material. This would mean that ballot applications and ballots could be handled by other persons. This could lead to votes being cast not by the intended person.
What would prevent an indifferent or needy person from trading their mail in ballot for a gift card, warm coat or hot meal? Voting has been influenced in the past.
Prior to the last general election, I received several applications for mail-in ballots for persons that I did not know. Being honest, I returned each of them. A dishonest person would not have.
Criminals commit identity theft, hack into financial institutions, companies and other agencies to steal information and corrupt data. I find it difficult that some people don’t think that the election process deserves the same security as financial institutions and other businesses.
Just food for thought.
Richard Schofield
Dagsboro