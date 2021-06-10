Editor:
Fenwick’s future is at stake in the next election cycle. Those who love Fenwick will have to consider whether we want a Fenwick town council that proactively protects Fenwick’s Quiet Resort family-friendly atmosphere, or whether commercialization from the Route 54 corridor will overtake Fenwick, with current town council considering allowing a commercial district that is higher than the residential district and the use of shuttles into and around town.
The Ad Hoc Commercial District Planning Committee of Fenwick Island received a plan funded by $25,000 of taxpayer dollars which encourages a zoning change allowing the commercial district to build to 36.5 feet — higher than any residential building — and encourages two-story commercial buildings, which would allow for a third story of parking underneath.
When asked whether shuttles would be allowed to come into and around Fenwick, Charter & Ordinance Committee Chair Bill Weistling said he has the issue out for consideration with the town solicitor. This is the same town solicitor who was consulted when deciding whether the Town would enforce the ordinances prohibiting outdoor bars after Fenwick Shores sought to have one.
In March 2020, Fenwick Shores filed an application to the ABC Commission to obtain a liquor license and asked for a variance that would allow an open-air pool bar with sound system. The ABC commissioner denied Fenwick Shores’ application to have an outdoor bar with sound system while allowing the other, unopposed, uses sought by Fenwick Shores. Fenwick Shores has filed an appeal of the ABC commissioner’s decision denying the outdoor bar and sound system.
The Town could have avoided all the controversy by sending the issue to the Board of Adjustment for public hearing and decision which could be appealed; however, they failed to do so, and the resulting lack of trust has created a divisiveness in the town which will be difficult to repair.
Fenwick Island is in danger of becoming yet another beach resort overwhelmed by the development of the Route 54 corridor. Please ask yourself if you would like to send a family member up to the beach at 8 a.m.to stake out your spot, wade through a sea of non-residents to get to the surf or whether you want to live next door to an outdoor bar with paging system. If your answer is no, please register to vote.
Ordinances protecting Fenwick’s quiet resort atmosphere are only valid if they are enforced and changes in ordinances will forever change Fenwick’s culture. If you do not want to see Fenwick become a town of outdoor bars with paging systems, shuttles and a commercial district that is higher than your home, please act to bring in new leadership on town council.
For more information, please see www.votetoprotectfenwick.com. Fenwick’s fate will be decided in this election cycle.
Natalie Magdeburger
Fenwick Island