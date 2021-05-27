Editor:
I wanted to express my sincere appreciation for the State of Delaware’s ABC commissioner, the Hon. John Cordrey. The commissioner recently announced the official denial of the Fenwick Shores hotel’s request for an outdoor patio permit and related variances, which would have allowed live entertainment, external speakers, paging system and an outdoor wet bar.
During the ABC public hearing and with respect to the numerous letters sent to the ABC, it was clear to the commissioner that an overwhelming number of Fenwick homeowners opposed this permit request. In his report, the commissioner also noted that there are no outdoor bars in Fenwick.
I am extremely disappointed in the leadership of this town council for refusing to stand up for its residents. The intent of the long-standing commercial ordinance is very clear: no outdoor bars. During the process, the town manager (on behalf of the town council) actually sent a letter to the ABC board that could easily be viewed as supporting the outdoor bar.
Instead of listening to a large group of homeowners, the leaders of this town council decided to side with the developer by not only refusing his request for an outdoor bar but also by providing variances (or just remaining silent on certain building codes) to allow the construction of a hotel that is taller and contains more guest rooms than the current ordinances permit.
Thankfully, the Hon. John Cordrey, located in Wilmington, could hear the many voices in Fenwick when our town council couldn’t or didn’t want to.
William Rymer
Fenwick Island