I noticed in your long letter that you spent quite a bit of space calling out the mainstream media, even naming all the papers and TV outlets. However, you omitted one, Fox News. Was this an oversight, or intentional? Was it your way of telling us whom you listen to and believe?
Fox News is the most watched media network on TV, making them the epitome of mainstream media, but you conveniently left them off the list. Are you saying that Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingram only present the news and facts?
And let’s stop dancing around the issue. You say, “those young people, pointing their fingers in your face,” “those getting free groceries,” “in their $200 sneakers.” The takers. Did you use these terms instead of Black Lives Matter and “welfare queens” because it would sound too racist? I’ll let you in on something; it still sounded racist. They call them dog whistles.
Seems like it is all about you.
And then you blamed it all on the Democrats. You called out the Republicans in one sentence of your long rant but couldn’t even make it to the end of the paragraph before blaming the Democrats again. I guess since we can surmise what media outlet you believe is “fair and honest,” we shouldn’t surprised.
All of this is obscured with quotes from the constitution and definitions of big ideas meant to make you appear knowledgeable and wise, but just because you know the definition of something doesn’t mean you understand what it means, and taking quotes from the constitution out of context is kind of like saying “money is the root of all evil.” It’s exactly what the anchors on Fox do nightly.
You are right about one thing though. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can be a conduit for raw sewage, they’re just not the ones for angry, older, white men. They use letters to the editor.
I’m just surprised how much pipe they allowed you to have.
Jeffrey Moore
Dagsboro