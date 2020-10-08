Editor:
Thanks to the local GOP for condemning the tweet by the Delaware GOP Senate candidate.
Too bad they haven’t addressed the fact that she has banned Delaware voters from her Facebook Senate campaign page and Twitter feed.
Hundreds of us have been banned, and I have reached out to Delaware GOP many times about this without one response back.
If you want to be a senator in this state, you should hear from all constituents.
The GOP also never replied to her illegal fireworks event on a residential street in Bethany Beach on July 4th.
I also brought to their attention.
Maria Wolf
Ocean View