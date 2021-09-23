Editor:
I understand Doug Hudson’s concern (Sept. 17, 2021, issue of the Coastal Point) for the carpenters, welders and plumbers who could lose their employment if a moratorium is put on new construction in Sussex County.
It was a shame that our august leader did not have the same empathy for the folks who worked on the XL Pipeline, but enough is enough with these uncontrollable developments being erected in this area.
I’m afraid it will eventually cause the “Quiet Resort” to become just another noisy and congested beach town and then, maybe, Messrs. Hudson and Reiley will come up with a new beach slogan.
Dan Malesky
Frankford