Editor:
The Coastal Point has generously published my written commentary on Sussex County growth over the last five years. Here I add to the sad and growing record of public disappointment concerning officially approved residential additions to our community.
As we all can see, Sussex County, as a bucolic place to live, is melting away because of a lack of vision coupled with an abundance of “out of touch” elected and appointed public officials. Our Board of Supervisors and Planning & Zoning Commission masquerade as confectionery bakers with one common irresistible impulse: bake, bake, bake.
In our Sussex County bakery everyone who counts wins: families whose land holdings stretch back decades; developers with deep pockets who got zoning cookies years ago; builders who squeeze nickels into millions; well-funded vested business interests who regaled our supervisors with development candy for Sussex’s 25-year plan.
Our blighted, over-burdened roads fall prey to illusory traffic studies based on fictional peak loads. Our fire and police services will soon enough prove inadequate. Help from Dover — fat chance! Do not make the mistake of identifying state or county offices as “friendlies!” “Unhelpful” traffic or DNREC environmental studies get buried in County files; our joke of a strategic plan was fabricated on the wishes of developers (higher, bigger, denser) at the expense of thoughtful citizen concerns deemed “too weedy” by discussion leaders (our own County P&Z Office).
How long will property values hold when you can’t get to the beach, can’t save your home from fire, can’t get protection from law enforcement, can’t turn left (and many times even right) on Routes 26 or 54, and can’t make medical and business appointments because a two-lane road serving four-lane needs is reduced to one lane so a developer can expand his road access by 50 feet?
For their failure to protect our “commons” it is time for our five-member Board of Supervisors and the P&Z Commission members to resign en masse — one constructive solution that would afford our community the opportunity to vote into office representatives more attuned to saving a standard of living than standing in the way of living. Or not.
James Angus
Dagsboro