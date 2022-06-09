Editor:
A town council meeting has been scheduled for June 17 at 2 p.m. in the Bethany Beach Town Meeting Room, 214 Garfield Parkway. According to the announcement distributed by the Town, this meeting is open to the public (in person) and will be broadcast on the Town’s live broadcast function on the Town’s website (https://www.townofbethanybeach.com/376/Live-Video-Broadcasts) and the Town’s [YouTube] page (https://www.youtube.com/bethanybeachgov), also beginning at 2 p.m. Under agenda item IV. New Business, sub-item “A.” is “Discussion, Consideration, and Possible Vote to not move forward with the Study to Determine the Feasibility of Constructing a Pedestrian Walkway (Connecting Central Boulevard and 2nd Street) on the former Walcek/Dematis Parcel, but to continue Restoration of the Wetlands on the Property (Graviet).”
This is very good news, regardless of whether one supports or opposes the proposal to construct an elevated walkway through this undeveloped, natural area. I encourage all interested parties to attend the June 17 meeting and express their views. I also encourage interested parties to send in their written comments for the administrative record, even if you have written or emailed the Town before. It is critically important to take advantage of the opportunity to inform the mayor and town council as they publicly discuss and vote on this important matter.
I remain opposed to the construction of this particular pedestrian and/or bicycle walkway. The Walcek Tract was acquired for $1.4 million for the express purpose of preserving it in an undeveloped, natural state and to protect it from development. The Town has not provided a fact-based, supportable purpose/need for the walkway, nor has the Town acknowledged that potential use by residents and tourists likely will be immeasurably low.
Additionally, I continue to oppose the walkway because its construction will negatively impact the natural functions and services of the property, and require the removal of mature and juvenile trees, shrubs, wetlands and other significant habitat.
A walkway at the proposed location will create unsafe pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular traffic conditions at both the eastern and western termini, require costly, extensive, and disruptive road and infrastructure improvements at both the eastern and western termini, and cause unacceptable increases in traffic, parking issues, noise, vandalism and security problems. Emergency vehicles currently have a tough time navigating the narrow streets, especially from May to October when visitors and tourists park on these streets. I am very concerned about adding unknown, unnecessary, and unjustified annual operation and maintenance costs to the Town budget.
I support the town manager’s proposal to not study the feasibility of constructing a walkway, with the understanding that this particular walkway idea be shelved indefinitely. Also, I strongly support town manager’s proposal to continue protection, restoration, and management activities for the habitat and any waterbodies on this Town property, and efforts to develop habitat and invasive-species control plans for review and consideration by the mayor and town council.
Charles Smith
Bethany Beach