Growing up on White Creek and exploring the Inland Bays has made me who I am today. I vividly remember swimming in the canals, bouncing over wakes in the boat, watching horseshoe crabs on the sandy bay beaches and picking crabs at the end of the day.
Like so many Delaware natives, I want my children to be able to have this same experience and I am counting on Sussex County Council to make this possible. Sussex County Council must work together to strengthen the current buffer regulations and changes must be made to the proposed ordinance for it to be effective. If left as is, the proposed ordinance will take us many steps backwards in buffer protection and will be disastrous for Sussex County’s water resources. The proposed ordinance must require that forested buffers are replanted, increase the widths of the buffers and include provisions for enforcement.
If we don’t go the extra mile and protect the most valuable buffers in Sussex County, will the next generation be able to have any of these unique bay experiences? Without increased buffer protection we do not have the tools to protect the incredible ecological and recreational values of the bay.
The diverse benefits of buffers are known and have been proven through an abundance of research. Buffers remove nitrogen from land sources, serve as habitat, and are important to fish communities. Additionally, the environmental benefits the water, natural resources and ecosystems contained in Delaware’s watersheds are an economic engine for the state. These resources provide tremendous economic value to the state and surrounding region. We need to invest in the long-term health of waterways and a much stronger buffer ordinance than that which is being proposed is an essential tool in our toolbox.
Woodland or forested areas provide a direct benefit to water quality and help filter and retain pollutants that would otherwise flow directly into the local waterways. Forested lands have shown a rapid decline in the Inland Bays watershed. More woodland areas and open space, along wetlands and waterways will reduce the impacts from human encroachment, lawn fertilization, and on-site septic systems that result in increased nutrient loads in our waterways. Sussex County’s current buffer ordinance must be improved to better protect our sensitive wetlands and waterways, prevent intensified flooding and erosion, and reduce pollution. Sussex County Council must require that forested buffers are replanted, increase the widths of the buffers and include provisions for enforcement.
I am optimistic in that recently the public has become more aware of the value and necessity of clean water, the negative impact of polluted water, the devastation of flooding, and the impact of climate variability. We cannot take clean water for granted. Waterways that are clean and can be enjoyed for recreation and habitat are critical to Sussex County and the management is complex. The decisions and solutions require action and oversight from all levels of government and right now we are looking to Sussex County Council to do the right thing.
Martha Narvaez
Wilmington