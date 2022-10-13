Editor:
A strong, safe plan for safety on Double Bridges Road has been developed, reviewed and funded. A meeting held several weeks ago let the community know of plans for a 10/8-foot walking path and is ready to begin!
There was one person who expressed disagreement, due to having his trees being removed. As it turned out, his tree was planted on State land not his land. But he continued to complain at the meeting about his trees that would be replaced on his land so that the safety of the bikers and walkers would benefit from a 10-foot path.
This path starting at Muddy Neck and Double Bridges is ready to begin, with completion to Parker House Road. Eventually, this plan is the beginning of a safe biking/walking path that would eventually be extended to Route 54! The planned bilking/walking path is detached (not adjacent) to the road. Everything is ready to begin — funding approved.
This letter to the editor is to let Ocean View, as well as all the communities directly on Double Bridges, know that this one person objecting will result in this approved plan not being implemented. We ask that the communities all along Double Bridges make sure that their community boards show support for the Double Bridges bike/walking path. Let your voices of support be heard now at your community board meetings. We are at risk that this project will be lost if this one objection is not stopped.
Annette Reeping
Frankford