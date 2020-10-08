Editor:
I have been meaning to write this for many years but have procrastinated for too long. My comment, and suggestion, to the towns in Sussex County near the beach is that they mandate the developers to improve the infrastructure around the areas where they are building these new, humongous communities, all of which advertise “close to the beach.”
So many of us ride bikes, but there are no bike lanes along many of the major roads surrounding Bethany Beach. Double Bridges and Irons Landing are just two examples of large developments yet no sidewalks or bike lanes along the road that leads to them.
The County should be mandating improvements to the road system (for at least a mile each side) to allow sidewalks and bike lanes. They are making a lot of money off our farmland... so let them improve the area so that people can ride a bike to the beach if they want!
Donna Minton
Bethany Beach