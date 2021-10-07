Editor:
One mission of the Sussex County Land Trust is “protect quality of life and have a healthy balance between economic development and open space preservation.”
I applaud the Carl M. Freeman Foundation for donating $10,000 to the trust. I also applaud the foundation for donating $50,000 to the Nanticoke Indian Association, whose mission is “to preserve the existence of the Nanticoke tribe … through conservation, education and cultural-awareness programs.”
I do not applaud the Freeman Companies for planning to build a hotel and restaurant on Route 54 [near] Fenwick Island. That will take away the space for the beautiful snow geese to rest on their trips north and south. Also, Fenwick Island residents have enough trouble with flooding from the bay side. We need to preserve all the permeable land along the water’s edge as possible. Please, Freeman Companies, do not build in the wetland.
Mary LeMay
Ocean City, Md.