Editor:
I’m a Fenwick Island resident who has worked to understand and be informed about the two platforms of the groups running for election. I support the platform of Janice Bortner, Jacque Napolitano, Natalie Magdeburger and Kurt Zanelotti, since I am confident that they will continue to protect the Fenwick that made me buy a home here years ago.
The issues are crystal-clear to me. I’m opposed to outdoor bars. I don’t want shuttles coming into town. To allow a few is to allow all. During a forum, I heard one of the opposing candidates say, “Definitely/Maybe” when asked if he supported shuttles and others in their group said, “Maybe.” Shuttles and outdoor bars are just wrong for Fenwick.
I am in favor of maintaining the parking ratios. Allowing businesses to develop beyond their ability to provide for their customers forces commercial parking into the residential zone. Where will non-Fenwick customers park? On both sides of the street? Or will we be made to have smaller driveways? This isn’t a good plan for Fenwick Island.
Continuing to keep low-speed vehicles off Bunting Avenue is important to me. I bike there almost daily, and I cannot imagine that trying to dodge LSV traffic would be good for those who bike, run and walk on Bunting.
Perhaps most troubling to me is the negative, smear-like campaign being run by the opponents. To stay informed, I have been on social media and regularly see the misinformation spread by some of the opponents and their supporters, all aimed at attempting to discredit candidates, personally attacking them and their integrity. Facts are rarely verified, and some behavior, especially by two candidates, borders on cyber-bullying, which I find appalling, especially in candidates running for office.
One issue that worries me terribly is that a New England-based PR/lobbyist firm in the business of changing public opinion in favor of development and wind farms seems to be involved in the Fenwick election. Their president recently requested legal bills from Fenwick, and the precise document that was given to him was almost immediately posted on a social media site that supports the opposing candidates. Why is this firm involved in our election?
The incumbents have given us sidewalks and beach replenishment ahead of schedule, as well as a very good community-based plan for addressing bayside flooding that is based on engineering studies. I know that they will continue to find solutions for our community and will do so transparently. In addition, cash on hand tops $2 million since they came into office, and they have been able to receive about $1 million in grants. I’m confident they will continue to better advocate for Fenwick when it comes to seeking funding.
I wholeheartedly endorse Natalie Magdeburger, Jacque Napolitano, Janice Bortner and Kurt Zanelotti. They are skilled, experienced, and operate without self-interest. Plus, they have a proven track record of working hard to keep Fenwick, Fenwick. Please vote for them so we can keep the quiet family-oriented town we all love.
Virginia Clark
Fenwick Island