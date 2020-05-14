Editor:
There have been several excellent letters to the editor recently outlining the many reasons why wetland buffers are needed. Apparently, the County Wetland Buffer Group agreed with all these reasons several months ago, and reached consensus on the purpose of buffers, permitted uses within them, and their proper widths. But now, it’s stuck! Why?
As outlined in a recent Cape Gazette article by Ron MacArthur (“Sussex wetland buffers group still at odds over final draft”) there seem to be four main areas of contention:
(1) Forest clear-cutting — There is agreement that woodlands protect water resources; but landowners and developers want to be able to clear cut woods down to the waterline. Why are developers so intent on removing the trees?
(2) Waterway maintenance — Access to waterways for maintenance is necessary; but some object that it’s unreasonable for developers to provide access on the site plan. Why? Besides, how frequent are significant stream blockages, and is the proposed remedy worse than the problem?
(3) Cutting in buffers — The forest management activities that will be applied should maintain the protective purpose of the buffers: developers favor inclusion of aggressive cutting. Why?
(4) Buffer type — Forested buffers are most effective in protecting water resources; developers want non-forested “meadow” buffers. What’s the scientific rationale?
The public needs to have clear answers to these questions. I believe they will highlight the underlying assumption that each of these practices gives a larger profit margin to the developer. Closer scrutiny requires answers to the following questions:
(1) What value does the market place on the flood and pollution protection that waterway buffers provide?
(2) What value does the market place on the aesthetic advantages of buffers?
(3) Is it possible that the premium developers would garner for lots in subdivisions with well- planned and effective buffers would outweigh the incremental cost of development?
(4) What is the liability of developers and builders who do not provide waterway buffers although they know or should know their protective importance? After all, these developments are being built in areas where the water levels are rising and the land levels are sinking! Who should know this better than the developers and builders?
It’s time for the Working Group to dig itself out and move its recommended ordinance to Planning & Zoning, County Council and public hearing so that these and other questions can be addressed.
Jeanette Akhter
Selbyville