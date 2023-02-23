When is the last time you visited the Town of Bethany website? Do you know how much it cost to run our town and how the money is being spent? Do you know how our town is being run and managed? When is the last time you attended a town council meeting?
Well, until recently, I didn’t know any of these things. My first involvement in matters of the town were concerning what is called the Collins Street project — a street improvement project to increase pedestrian safety.
The town council voted in 2019 over strong neighborhood opposition to add a 5-foot pathway to the existing pavement for pedestrians — simple enough. COVID happened, and the project was stalled. As things unfolded, it became apparent that were lots of issues residents had relating to the impact of the work on our properties and neighborhood.
The Town sent all residents impacted by the project a registered letter about a meeting to discuss a new proposal. It stated they now wanted to make the pathway 8 feet wide to make it safer. The Town has a right of way on our street, and reminded us this in the letter and at the meetings. They also told us that they were committed to do the minimum amount of work to limit the impact on the residents.
A group of us neighbors pushed back hard. We felt the project would create privacy issues for us, as it was going to put vehicular and pedestrian traffic way closer to our homes. Many residents would lose their parking spots for themselves and guests in the summer. We have a standing water issue on Collins Street — most of the street is in the FEMA “AE” special flood hazard area. What impact would adding thousands of feet of non-pervious asphalt have on our street and the environment? No study was done.
At the most recent meeting and at the last minute, the mayor, at the urging of the town manager, who is an unelected official and who appears to be the person actually running the town, proposed to make the path even larger — 10 feet total. So much for considering the impact to the people who live on Collins Street. The Town is upending our neighborhood for an issue that impacts us 6-8 weeks during summer.
The town manager and council have acted in a most disingenuous way concerning this matter. They do have an obligation to the whole town, not just Collins Street residents — I get it. Safety for all is important, but there is no reason that this proposal could have not had better balance in minimizing the impact to residents on our street. They doubled down and made the project bigger. I am very frustrated and disappointed in them.
I encourage all residents to pay attention to what our town is doing and how it’s being managed — it impacts us all! Be sure to vote in town council elections!
Rod Gowen
Bethany Beach