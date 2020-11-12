Editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to Delaware state Republican Party Chairwoman M. Jane Brady and was sent to the Coastal Point for publication.
I still smile when I recall the scene in the parking lot of the Lord Baltimore Elementary School mid-morning Nov. 3. Literally hundreds of people in a sprawling, meandering line, waiting, masked and patiently waiting, observing proper social distancing, to vote.
Signs everywhere you looked — none that I could see for John Carney, who the Democrats seemed to be “running away from” in lower Sussex County. Other Democrats and a healthy representation of Republicans highly visible. Neighbors tell me they experienced the same sight at other times that day.
The Republicans put together a strong slate for state-wide office, a slate which generated more enthusiasm than I have sensed in the previous three gubernatorial elections. There was a sense of possibility among Sussex Republicans. Maybe this was the year we breach the Delaware blue wall, at least at the statewide level.
Alas, it was not to be. Same old, same old. Wilmington wins. The people of Sussex lose. I must say that I am rather surprised at the margin of victory and quite suspect of the ballot tallies here in Sussex and statewide. My sense is that Julie Ann Murray et. al. ran better than the numbers show. No denying it, though, we still get crushed in New Castle County, and thus any opportunity for statewide success goes out the window.
There are probably lots of reasons why but, at least this time, the popularity of the incumbent governor is not one of them. Neither is the political charisma and long coattails of Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Let my try a theory out on you and the Republican state leadership, and it is not new or startling. There is no Republican Party in New Castle County. Notice, I said no party — not no Republicans. I suspect there are many more than you realize. The reality is that they are not given the opportunity to vote Republican at the grassroots level.
How many contested offices were there in New Castle in general and Wilmington specifically? How many opportunities were there for concerned citizens of the northland to express their unhappiness with public housing, crime rates, job opportunities and general neglect of citizen needs?
Yes, for the foreseeable future, running as a Republican for local office in New Castle County is a thankless task and offers limited possibilities for success. But you, if you are interested in a change in political representation statewide, cannot allow one-party rule in New Castle County to continue unchallenged. There are people who would run for local office, be it a councilman position, or a school board member, if they were invited to, supported morally and financially, provided with campaign staff expertise and personal political “how to do it” education. You need to seek them out and invite them in.
I often wonder if the Republican Party is satisfied with the imbalance of power division in the state. How many Republicans ran unopposed here in Sussex County this year? I ran out of fingers counting. Maybe the parties like it that way, but I don’t think the citizenry does if the result brings us Carney, Jennings, etc.
I would love to see able and successful Sussex County elected officials like Lopez or Pettyjohn run for higher office, but right now there is no incentive for them to do so and no chance of victory. Only addressing the dynamic of New Castle County politics offers the opportunity for long-term change, and that’s where state party resources need to be concentrated. Thank you for your consideration.
Lawrence Mayer
Ocean View