Editor:
Thank you for Mike Smith’s article on the offshore wind discussion sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of Bethany/Fenwick. The Chamber had a great turnout, thanks in no small part to Mike’s article.
One of the points that was discussed was why the federal agency in charge, BOEM, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, did not put up for auction more of the acreage farther from shore, as some favor to avoid visual impact. The wind developers explained that BOEM did indeed consider ocean acreage farther east, farther from shore, but rejected these locations due to a large scallops habitat.
So, the wind companies are hoping to build where BOEM, the “owner” of the offshore acreage, tells them that they can build. Orsted’s spokesperson said, “You can’t build your home on your neighbor’s land.” That cleared that up for me.
Charlie Garlow
Rehoboth Beach