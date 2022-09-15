Editor:
I applaud the good reporting and transparency by staff writer Susan Canfora on the article “Schaeffer Calls on Rieley to resign from council,” which appeared in the Coastal Point on Sept. 2, 2022.
The article documents correctly the event unfolding at the County Council meeting on Aug. 30. A scene that should never have happened, but because politics have become so volatile, politicians resort to mean-spirited and fraudulent accusations.
Thank you, Coastal Point, for keeping news transparent through accurate reporting and following free speech.
Doris P. Pierce
Selbyville