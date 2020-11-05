Editor:
Thanks to the Coastal Point and to Liz Nalle of the Inland Bays Garden Center for the great articles on local plants. The pictures and informative writing are so appreciated now when lots of us have more time to pay attention, look around and identify some of the local beauty we have taken for granted in the busier past.
The goldenrod at the beach has been glorious in October, and I will look for some switchgrass to put in our yard this year. Inspired by these articles, we just planted 100 daffodils to add to the beauty we anticipate in March 2021.
Jeannie Bennett Fleming
Dagsboro