Editor:
Saturday morning, after waking up for the third day in a row with a sort of sore throat and not feeling the greatest, I decided to go to the Beebe Georgetown medical campus to get tested for the virus. Got there at 8:30 — very long line of cars for this. Got to the back of the line, finally, with directions from all the police officers helping out. Figured I would be a very long time.
Line did move pretty good, with lots of helping hands from police, and Beebe employees giving out and taking information on the reason I was in line. Got the nose swab, directed to the next person, then to the last person handing out a bag of goodies to help with the virus clean-up. Was told I would hear in four to seven days if I was positive or not, and go home and stay till then — no visitors, etc.
All this was done within one hour, and I was on my way home. Everyone was so polite and helpful. Monday morning, got a call from my GP, and then from Beebe, informing me I had tested negative to this virus. Thank goodness.
I will be doing as the governor has asked, which I had been doing as much as possible all along to stay as safe as possible. And I hope everyone else does the same. Thank you again to Beebe Healthcare employees.
Muriel Pfeiffer
Millsboro