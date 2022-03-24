Editor:
I want to give a big thanks to Mr. Joe Conaway’s excellent letter in regards to development in Sussex County. Mr. Conaway is right on the mark. Eastern Sussex rent and home prices are out of range for nearly everyone who works in this area. The coastal area has become elitist and economically segregated as a result of the huge influx of well-off retirees from across the bridge and elsewhere.
While this is a beautiful place, the reality is you are either driving 30 miles to get to work in the morning or working 60 hours a week to get by if you are a working-class person. Sussex County needs to build more affordable housing, or the end result will be a heavily stratified feudal society, like that of Nantucket or the Silicon Valley of California. We are already heading in that direction.
We will continue to suffer from worker shortages if no priority is given to affordable housing. We must remember that our retail and restaurant workers that serve our retirees and vacationers need and deserve safe, affordable housing. Our young people will continue to leave for simple economic reasons. If you are motivated and have a skill, you eventually will get tired of your low wages and either move to a place that is more affordable, or give up and go on public assistance.
Simple math shows it is impossible for working folks to purchase a $425,000 home when they are only earning $14 an hour.
Brandon Lewis
Ocean View