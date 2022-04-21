Editor:
We would like to express our thanks to everyone who made the Wine & Dine event to benefit Read Aloud Delaware held at Victoria’s restaurant on April 7 a success.
The management and staff at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel and Victoria’s provided an evening of excellent wines and delicious food.
Thanks to the owners, the Zerby family, especially Jeffrey and Jennifer Zerby, who are longtime supporters of Read Aloud Delaware. Special thanks to Kathy Townsend, beverage director; Billie Jo Rehrig, floor manager; chef Jared Martin, and servers Teodora Valeva and Orville Hutchinson.
The generosity of those in attendance will help Read Aloud Delaware to continue its mission of ensuring that all preschool children in the state are read to regularly one-on-one and to support the LENA Start program for children newborn to 3 years old.
For more information about Read Aloud Delaware, contact our Georgetown office at (302) 856-2527.
Stacy Penaranda, Sussex County Coordinator
P.J. Kotowski, Sussex County Committee
Read Aloud Delaware