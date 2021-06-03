Editor:
On behalf of the staff and volunteers at Read Aloud Delaware, I want to thank the Carl M. Freeman Foundation for their generous FACES grant. This grant will allow us to fund a Reading Challenge Program at our partner childcare sites in Sussex County. Children and families will be tasked with reading one book per day during the month of July. Those completing the task will receive books and other reading-related prizes to encourage the habit of daily reading.
Special thanks to Patti Grimes, executive director of the Freeman Foundation, and Stephanie Mastrangelo, Foundation Advisory Board member and Read Aloud Delaware advocate. We are so appreciative of their support and the acknowledgement of how critical early reading is to prepare young students for school success.
Stacy Penaranda, Sussex County Director
Read Aloud Delaware