Editor:
The protest in Georgetown last week was more than a protest. It was a great chance to measure what issues were represented from what parts of Sussex County. We found many were with their associated organizations. Many came alone or with friends. They were from anywhere between Seaford and Rehoboth Beach, and between Fenwick Island and Milton.
Our special thanks go to the friendly officials of Georgetown and its Police Department for accommodating us from planning to the end. Thank you, Ms. Zelo and Officer Holm. We apologize that the noise level was much higher than expected, due to the crowd engaging in close proximity with vehicles passing by.
Thanks go to the Sussex2030 crew for taking their part in organizing the protest and the many who made signs at two different sign-making events.
Thanks go to the many participants who came despite our short notice, even by rescheduling their day’s calendar. Some came even though they had to be sitting down most of the time. Some drove by with signs. It was great to see young faces — and a young farmer!
We thank those who cheered us with their messages of encouragement due to physical impairments, doctors’ appointments, work schedules, last-minute scheduling upsets, etc. A high school student made many signs but regretted that he and his friends could not join due to school. We had to ask immuno-suppressed residents to avoid the crowd due to the news of the overwhelmed local hospital situations. Several people could not find a parking space close enough for them to walk. One person took a stranger’s offer of a ride because her car was parked very far away.
In all, 126 names were on the sign-in sheets. We found several dozens of those who we knew were there but did not sign, including me and my husband. Some media coverage underestimated the numbers, but we still thank them all for covering the event.
We thank Councilmen Rieley and Hudson, and Councilwoman Green, and County Administrator Lawson for meeting with us. We thank P&Z Commissioner Hoey-Stevenson for coming by to observe the event.
Our goal is not to kill the economy and jobs, because it will also kill Sussex County, but it is to flourish together — natives and migrants, farmers and business owners — while preserving the quaint gem that is Sussex County.
Eul Lee
Lewes