A big thank-you for giving us a permit to peacefully protest the Sussex County Council on Sept. 21 at The Circle in Georgetown.
We registered over 130 persons, and we had many more who attended but did not sign our register as they came and went during the morning protest. Cars that came through The Circle honked their horns in support, some gave us thumbs up and others shouted approval. We consider this peaceful protest a great success.
Councilman John Rieley came out of the Chambers to address the press and greet some of the protestors, acknowledging our presence. I think the County Council gets the message that “Enough is Enough” of unbridled growth.
Again, thank you for permitting us to exercise our right to peaceful protest and providing all we needed.
Doris P. Pierce
Selbyville