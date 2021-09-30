Editor:
I would like to thank all those who helped coordinate the peaceful protest in Georgetown on Sept. 21.
The organizations — Sussex2030, Southern Sussex County Community Action Group (SSCCAG), Fenwick Protection Project, Evans Farm Watch and members of other groups including the Delaware Coalition for Open Government (DELCOG), along with concerned residents from all over Sussex County — were well-represented, with over 150 people signing the contact list. The enthusiasm and energy for our pleas to our elected officials to stop development without proper planning was contagious.
Additionally, we would like to thank officials of the Town of Georgetown (Eugene Dvornick, and Linda Zelo) for their gracious efforts in helping us get the necessary approvals to be present outside the County Administration Building where the County Council is located.
From the time we were small children, my mother always said to us: “If you do nothing, expect nothing.” We collectively made our presence known to County Council members, and now we can only hope that they heard our voices and will respond accordingly.
Let’s continue to think positively and keep our cause on the front burner!
Nancy R. Flacco
Selbyville