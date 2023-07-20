Editor:
The Town of Bethany has decided to build a bike and pedestrian path on Collins Street and Wellington Parkway — connected by a widened section of Kent Avenue in-between.
A number of residents have voiced their opinion on this project. Many did not support the project. If the project moves forward, it must be done correctly. We encourage all residents to visit Town’s website and review the recorded meetings and information, which is all part of the public record. Up until now, this project has been called the “Collins Street Project.”
We have asked the Town to do an environmental study using a third-party engineering firm before starting the project. We have also asked the Town to use pervious asphalt during construction; we were told this would be expensive and was not being considered. Both issues are important, as there is a standing-water issue, as well as a poor drainage issue on Collins Street. As a result, we have asked the Town to address those issues if the project moves forward, by connecting to the sewer drainage system. We encourage the town council to invite the members of the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee to be involved — we recently learned they have not been part of this process.
It is important that all voices be heard in this matter, and we are asking all residents to visit WWW.BetterBBPath.com. Currently, 50-plus residents have signed the petition that can be found on the website, and many have added comments for the town council to consider. There are quite a few pictures on the site of the drainage issues on Collins Street.
We encourage our neighbors in Bethany Beach to participate in issues that impact our community.
Rod Gowen
Bethany Beach