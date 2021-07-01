Editor:
The current commercial height ordinances allow buildings to be a maximum of 30 feet above the crown of the road, which is immediately increased to 31 feet to meet the mandatory FEMA base flood elevation guidelines.
Under the same ordinances, this maximum height can be increased to 32 feet if the developer chooses to increase the height of the first floor by another 12 inches above the FEMA requirement (maximum 32 feet above the crown of the road).
In May 2019, Fenwick’s town council amended the ordinances to allow all future elevator shafts to protrude an additional 4.5 feet above that 32-foot maximum roof height. This was done shortly after granting the developer of the new Fenwick hotel a variance to allow its elevator shaft to exceed the 32-foot ordinance.
The most recent draft (Version 4) of the Ad Hoc Committee for Commercial Development’s report allows for the entire roof line (not just the small elevator shaft area) to be increased by this additional 4.5 feet, regardless of whether the building actually has an elevator or places any HVAC mechanicals on its roof. The entire roofline’s maximum height would now become 36.5 feet (current 32 feet plus 4.5 feet non-habitable roof).
In addition to this 4.5-foot across-the-board increase, the committee’s draft report also removes the crown of the road as the baseline measuring stick. The draft report recommends using the required FEMA base flood elevation or average grade, whichever is higher.
On average in the commercial district, the FEMA base flood elevation is 2.5 feet higher than the street. This additional 2.5 feet would be added to the new 36.5 feet, which would allow commercial buildings to be at least 39 feet above the street. This is a total increase of at least 7 feet for the entire roofline of new commercial buildings. I use the phrase “at least” because the current recommendations also allow the use of “average grade” of the individual lot as the baseline measurement. There are many lots along Ocean Highway with a grade several feet higher than the mandatory FEMA base flood elevation levels.
Developers could also increase the average grade of their lots by bringing in fill materials. By just adding a few feet to their lot, these new commercial buildings could become 40 feet in height or taller when measured from the street.
It is clear based on these efforts: the Ad Hoc Committee and the leadership of Fenwick Island want commercial buildings that are at least 7 feet taller than the current rules allow and at least 7 feet taller than all residential homes.
Is this your vision for the future of Fenwick Island? If not, please vote for Paul Breger, Janice Bortner, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacque Napolitano for Fenwick Island Town Council to bring new leadership to our town and preserve our Quiet Resort.
Roy Williams
Fenwick Island