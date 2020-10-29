Editor:
Peace Week Delaware 2020 is over, but our need for peaceful actions and intentions continues.
Peace Week Sussex County was thrilled to have close to 200 people attend our virtual peace-centered events from across Delmarva and several other states, as well as the United Kingdom, Korea, and China.
Sussex Countians contributed 1500 pounds of food for the Food Pantry at Epworth United Methodist Church. Two full carloads of socks, gloves, hand sanitizer, rain ponchos, flashlights, blankets, and many more personal care and hygiene items were delivered to Love Inc. for their Code Purple shelters.
While our march and rally at The Circle in Georgetown got rained out, we were able to be inspired by messages from Dr. Brittany Hazzard, Jalyn Powell and Rev. Idola Batson, and heard poetry and music from members of Mt. Calvary AME Concord Church, thanks to the gift of technology. These and a few of our programs may still be accessed on the Peace Week Sussex County Facebook page, for anyone interested.
Our 2020 Peace Pole was installed at Mt. Calvary AME, and was surrounded by Peace Rocks painted with messages of kindness and justice by members of the congregation. Many young residents of Sussex County also entered the Visionary Youth Peace Art exhibit, which is on display in a virtual gallery. A few of the pieces will return to Sussex County, framed for display at several locations around the county in the spring.
We would not have been so successful in promoting peace without your assistance. Thank you very much for helping us publicize our events, and getting the message of peace and justice out to so many people in Sussex County and beyond.
Beth Kopicki, Chair
Peace Week Sussex County