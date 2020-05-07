Editor:
President Kennedy approved a resolution on Oct. 1, 1962, which recognizes the sacrifices of peace officers.
“To pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime, the Congress, by a joint resolution approved October 1, 1962 (75 Stat.676), has authorized and requested the President to designate May 15 of each year as ‘Peace Officers Memorial Day,’ and the week in which it falls as ‘National Police Week’ and by Public Law 103-322 (36 U.S.C. 175) has requested that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.”
Here is what we can do: We can place a blue light in our window during the week of May 15 (Police Week) to show support for local law enforcement and to honor the sacrifice our fallen and injured officers have made. You can also show appreciation by displaying blue ribbons, which are a symbol of law enforcement support. Place them on your car, mailbox, front porch or door.
You can also honor their sacrifice by flying your flag at half-mast. Send a note or thank-you card to your local police station or barracks. Show your gratitude and support by purchasing a gift card from a local diner or restaurant. These are great gestures to support law enforcement, but please do one thing more that will make a bigger difference: Talk to your local officers and thank them personally.
The members of the Fraternal Order of Police Bethany Beach Lodge #16 wishes to honor the over 21,000 men and women who whose names appear on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and all of the active and former law enforcement officers and reserve who have served their communities honorably.
The governor of Delaware recognizes May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the Delaware Capitol Police will be lowering the American flag in the morning and raising it up again that evening. Police departments and the Delaware State Police barracks will be lowering their flags to half-mast also. So, if you pass by one of these places and see the American flag at half-mast, say a prayer for the law enforcement officers who have fallen and for their families, and try to imagine what life would be without them.
Paul Bolton
Bethany Beach