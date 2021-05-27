Editor:
For the better part of the last year, the men and women of the Ocean View Police Department have been the recipients of an outpouring of support that has amazed us all. Our wonderful community has continuously expressed appreciation for its police force by providing officers with cards, notes, kind gestures, prayers and enough food to feed an army.
We are comforted by the support and love offered up by so, so many of you. On behalf of the men and women of the Ocean View Police Department, I thank all individuals, churches, businesses and organizations for the incredible amount of support shown by such a great community.
Chief Kenneth McLaughlin
Ocean View Police Department