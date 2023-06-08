Editor:

Townsend Elementary School Odyssey of the Mind Teams would like to thank those who supported our teams in getting to World Finals held in Michigan on May 24-27.

The support of the following people and organizations allowed our teams to compete at the highest level. The students had an amazing week meeting new people from other places around the world (USA, France, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, China, Korea, Mexico, Singapore, and Hong Kong).

Tina Shulties

Dr. Suzanne Street

Jessica Newman

Pam Nichols

Dick & Nancy Ann Graham

DeOOTM Association

Appoquinimink School district

Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware

Townsend Fire Company

Bryan Cheeseman, Ameriprise Financial

New Castle County

Michelle Brill, Coach

Odyssey of the Mind

Townsend Elementary