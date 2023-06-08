Editor:
Townsend Elementary School Odyssey of the Mind Teams would like to thank those who supported our teams in getting to World Finals held in Michigan on May 24-27.
The support of the following people and organizations allowed our teams to compete at the highest level. The students had an amazing week meeting new people from other places around the world (USA, France, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, China, Korea, Mexico, Singapore, and Hong Kong).
Tina Shulties
Dr. Suzanne Street
Jessica Newman
Pam Nichols
Dick & Nancy Ann Graham
DeOOTM Association
Appoquinimink School district
Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware
Townsend Fire Company
Bryan Cheeseman, Ameriprise Financial
New Castle County
Michelle Brill, Coach
Odyssey of the Mind
Townsend Elementary