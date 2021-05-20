Editor:
I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Dick Oliver on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the South Coastal Library (FOSCL) for many years. Dick currently serves as recording secretary for the organization. He is the consummate professional and is someone our board can count on to do the job the correct way.
After working closely with Dick over the years, I can say without a doubt that the town of South Bethany is extremely lucky to have had him as a councilperson for the past few years. Dick is an extremely organized, dedicated and intelligent individual. He brings tremendous organizational acumen to any job he takes on and sees the job through to its logical and best conclusion.
Dick should be re-elected for an additional term on the South Bethany Town Council. His re-election is definitely in the best interest of the town of South Bethany, and he will continue to work hard for all South Bethany citizens. All persons who live in South Bethany are extremely lucky to have such a highly skilled and passionate person representing them in their town government. I would recommend that you vote for Dick for your councilperson and consider yourself lucky to be able to do so.
Norbert Kraich
South Bethany