Editor:
We have been South Bethany homeowners, following many years of rental, since 2015. We love it, of course! We are fortunate to have great neighbors and have been thrilled to learn of the wonderful events and people of South Bethany.
Dick Oliver is a neighbor across the canal from us. He has been very helpful to us when we have questions about the town. We also appreciate his “neighborhood watch” role, as our primary home is in Arlington, Va.
We are writing to offer our endorsement of Mr. Oliver for town board re-election. It is our experience that he can play a valuable role for the town of South Bethany.
Robert and Tracy Bushkoff
South Bethany