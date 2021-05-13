Editor:
I support Dick Oliver for South Bethany Town Council because he cares. First, he cares about South Bethany and making sure it continues to be a town where people want to reside and visit. He has demonstrated that care through actions, not just words. Over the years, he has volunteered as a Neighborhood Watch walker, a 10-year member of the SB Planning Commission and a current SB Town Council member.
Dick also cares about people; he values their concerns, their priorities and their opinions. He listens to what SB property owners have to say and carefully considers their viewpoints, even if they differ from his own. He’s respectful and open to discussion, rather than argumentative or dismissive. In our current culture where some are quick to view a person who shares a different perspective as “the enemy,” Dick Oliver is a reminder of a kinder, gentler America. I hope South Bethany property owners will cast their votes for him on May 29.
Sandi Roberts
South Bethany