Editor:
Flooding is always a concern in Sussex County, including along the inland bays. And it’s getting worse. Even tidal surges have become problematic. It could eventually get bad enough to compromise drinking water, septic fields and farmland. That’s why it is important to take preventive measures now.
Sea-level rise is the driver behind the flooding and offshore wind is one of the ways to help prevent such disastrous outcomes. U.S. Wind/Orsted will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to strengthen the grid in Sussex County. Thus, Sussex gets the energy, a significantly improved infrastructure and all the jobs created to do that work. The developers will use Delaware companies in their construction supply chain, and entrepreneurs are launching ventures that will thrive because offshore wind is nearby. These ventures will create more area jobs and economic growth.
I’ve seen windmills installed in Denmark, and they are truly beautiful and magnificent to see. I can imagine a whole new industry with tourist boat trips to see the windmills.
Building more offshore wind can slow, and one day help stop, the harmful effects of sea-level rise and coastal flooding, and provide a whole new tourist attraction.
Diane Hanson
Dewey Beach