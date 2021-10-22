Editor:
Last week in a Letter to the Editor a Ms. Elaine Cziraky shared inaccurate information regarding proposed ordinance changes. While Ms. Cziraky is entitled to her own opinion, she is not, however, entitled to changing the specifics.
The proposed changes are clarifying in nature and have been since we started the discussion last August. Her suggestions that the Town was attempting to transfer burden to residents are false as the responsibilities referred to already existed in the ordinance and are regular and customary responsibilities of owners in relationship to their property. The ordinance changes are scheduled for Second Reading and a possible vote on Nov. 9.
Anyone interested in the full detail of the ordinance changes or the outreach and responses provided by the Town to Ms. Cziraky should visit our website at www.OceanViewDe.gov, finding the information under the “What’s Happening in Ocean View!” scroll.
Mayor and Council of the Town of Ocean View