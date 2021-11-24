Editor:
We have all heard of the recent attempts around the country by local governments and school boards attempting to squash residents/parent’s First Amendment rights to a fundamental tenant of our democracy: freedom of speech and to peacefully assemble — freedom of speech to articulate one’s opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship or legal sanctions, and to assemble in person.
The most recent example of this government overreach occurred in the Commonwealth of Virginia, where it took a voter uprising to suppress the government and school board attempts to intimidate voters into silence.
You don’t have to look to Virginia to see the same suppressive tactics being used right here by the local government of the Town of Ocean View, where the town manager, the solicitor and our elected officials are censoring our voices and discontent with how the Town is being mismanaged and governed.
The town manager, solicitor and elected officials of the Town of Ocean View have locked out residents from attending town council meetings in person, all being done under the ruse of the pandemic while the town council members sit at the table a foot apart from one another without anyone wearing masks.
While at the same time other local jurisdictions (Sussex County, Bethany Beach and South Bethany) have allowed for quite some time now their residents to attend and participate in their local government through in-person meetings, the Town of Ocean View has only allowed residents to participate in town council meetings in an online YouTube format, and you can only participate through sending a written comment/question either before or while the meeting is under way.
This makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to respond in real time — no one can type that fast! The current process has made it nearly impossible to voice our concerns directly to our elected officials in a spontaneous and real-time format.
This archaic approach to conducting a meeting in this fashion is, by design, an attempt by the town manager and her minions to control the narrative of what the Town wants you and the press to hear and to censor comments submitted by residents that don’t support their narrative. Comments/questions submitted by residents are not read verbatim or read at all — if they are read, they are selectively censored to change the true intention and meaning of the comment/question submitted. This oligarchy form of government is nothing more than oppression and pure censorship.
To illustrate my point … below … is one of three comments/questions that I submitted prior to the Nov. 9, 2021, town council meeting that was completely censored by the Town:
Agenda Item 9, Citizens Privilege, Nov. 9, 2021, Town Council Meeting
“Over the past 12 months, the Town's current Director of Planning, Zoning and Development has repeatedly conveyed to residents his intention to retire from his position with the Town within the next 18 months.
“Question: Has the Town Manager put together a detailed succession plan to ensure a smooth and orderly transition upon his departure?
“Additionally, I am requesting that the Town include residents in this search process to guarantee that beyond an applicant's technical skill set, they also possess a resident centric approach when dealing with issues that impact the Town and its residents.”
The Town refused to read my comment/question, claiming it was a “personnel issue.” If the town council meetings were open to residents to attend in person, I would have been able to read my comment/question verbatim. When is having a succession plan for key employees a “personnel issue?” My question was an indicator in determining whether the Town is well-managed and has a plan in place to ensure a smooth and orderly transition upon key employee departures. Obviously, the Town is not well-managed if they couldn’t answer a basic question.
I am not alone in having my comments/questions censored at this Nov. 9, 2021, town council meeting. Two other residents sent in comments voicing their opposition to amend the Ocean View Code, Chapter 169, Property Maintenance, Article 1, and both have expressed their outrage over having their comments cherry-picked and not read verbatim.
Unfortunately, for residents, our town is not being managed by our elected officials, it is being managed by the town manager — or a more appropriate title would be the town despot — and her minions who are not accountable to residents.
I am sure the members of the town council are all fine and upstanding citizens. However, they are clueless and out of touch with the needs and concerns of the residents. They do not even have the professional courtesy to respond to emails directed to them. Not even a “thank you for your inquiry”!
To demonstrate how out of touch the town council members are with how the Town is being managed, at the Nov. 9, 2021, town council meeting when the question was raised as to why the Town Council Meetings were closed to residents to attend in-person, to the surprise of the council members, the Town’s director of planning inadvertently mentioned that the Planning & Zoning Committee meetings have been open for in-person attendance for some time now. It’s obvious the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing!
The Town of Ocean View is not going to reform itself, so we as residents must take an active stance, like the residents did in Fenwick Island. Let’s take back control and leadership of our town!
Dick Jennison
Ocean View