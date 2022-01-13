I have received my new property tax assessment. I have a few questions because I am on a fixed income and had bought my home here in Ocean View when property tax was reasonable 15 years ago.
Why increase now when we have an explosion of new homes and condominiums generating lots of revenue? How much was the new increase on residential property tax of the mayor and each councilperson? Why did the Town hire someone with out-of-state tags and “tax assessor” printed on his car door drive through the neighborhood without getting out of his car to walk around the homes to assess property? If assessor lives in Ocean View, how much did his house increase? Why can’t you wait to reassess our homes when the housing market crashes? Looking forward to your timely response under the Freedom of Information Act if necessary.
Charles Schaub
Ocean View