Editor:
The dirt blowing from the parcel of land off of Substation Road between Burbage and Beaver Dam is causing a significant problem for our community, Bishop’s Landing. I’m sure other communities are also affected, although I can’t speak to that.
Specifically, a cloud of dirt, looking quite like fog, but much grittier and full of particulate matter, spreads across our community, especially through the streets and pool that are adjacent to this land parcel. It permeates our garages and windows, coming into our homes, not to mention the horrendous condition in which our outdoor furniture, patios and siding are left.
In addition, it creates a health hazard, since we have to breathe in the dirt. I am aware that our HOA has sent a letter to the responsible parties describing this problem. However, it keeps occurring. I also know that some homeowners are so upset that they are notifying various state health agencies, including the EPA.
We are hoping that this issue is addressed and resolved immediately!
Steven and Roxanne Leibowitz
Millville