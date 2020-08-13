Editor:
This summer, some of the lifeguards rented a house in our neighborhood, and they have been perfect neighbors, a joy to have. Since they moved in, neighbors have commented on what great young men they are — helpful, kind, considerate, polite and friendly!
We all appreciate the respect they have for our quiet neighborhood and we want to wish them a great year ahead as they travel back to their respective homes and universities.
Thank you for being such great neighbors!
Good luck, lifeguards.
The Central Park Corner Neighborhood
Bethany Beach