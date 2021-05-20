Editor:
Just a quick note to let you know about a dear neighbor, Dick Oliver, who is running for South Bethany Town Council. We have known both Dick and Margaret, his wife, for almost a decade. Not only are they our neighbors in South Bethany, they have become dear friends.
Dick is always willing to lend a hand and keep an eye on our property during the winter months. He and his family have welcomed us into the South Bethany community. He tirelessly helped us make much-needed improvements to our property by working with the South Bethany Town Council and the Town of South Bethany on our behalf.
One thing that is clear upon meeting Dick Oliver is that he is wholly invested in the community of South Bethany. He is a wealth of knowledge and knows the history of our beautiful town. He is also deeply committed to making sure it remains the quaint, lovely town it is to so many of us. I would highly recommend you consider voting for Dick as a town council member. I trust that he will always keep the best interests of the town foremost in this role.
Laura Cooper
South Bethany