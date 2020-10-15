Editor:
“Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls.” — Nanette L. Avery.
In less than a month, our country will decide who will be our leaders and represent “We the people” for the next four years. Ride2Vote wants everyone to have the opportunity to exercise their hard-won freedom to vote for whom it is they feel will best lead our great nation.
We are a collection of women who have no affiliation with a particular party or candidate but feel deeply that all citizens must have the opportunity to step out and select the candidate of their choice. We are willing to volunteer our time and resources to help as many as we can place their votes.
Sharon Salzberg said, “Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country and this world.” Vote2Ride wants to help you show your commitment.
Of course, historically, many of our fellow citizens have been underrepresented or, even worse, yet not given the opportunity to vote. Slowly, we are turning this around and more of our beautifully diverse fellow Americans are eligible to cast their ballot for the candidates of their choosing.
But physically getting to the polls is not an easy task for many people either, due to transportation or physical limitations.
You only have to listen to a fraction of the current broadcasts or read what is in the news to know mail-in ballots are controversial. Certainly, it is a wonderful option for those that cannot make it on Nov. 3 and mail options are most critical due to current COVID pandemic concerns and our vulnerable populations. Hopefully, those that plan on exercising their mail-in vote options are registered to receive the ballots via mail. If anyone needs assistance with this registration, Ride2Vote would be glad to help.
For those who want to vote but don’t have the transportation, may need assistance to get to the polls or possibly help standing in line, Ride2Vote is here for you! We believe what Thomas Jefferson said: “We do not have government by the majority, we have government by the majority who participate.” We want every eligible voter to participate in the 2020 election and show our political representatives that we care, are watching and listening. Our country and our world needs the best of the best to be at the helm, and we must all do our part to help in this selection process.
Please contact Ride2Vote as soon as you can to set up a ride to your polling place. You may contact us through email at Ride2VoteBethany@gmail.com or call (302) 258-4884. We are committed to helping fellow citizens and neighbors exercise their freedom to vote, please contact us and your voice will be heard.
Karen Hinman
Bethany Beach