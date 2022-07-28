Editor:
As a current council member who loves serving Fenwick, I am encouraged to see so many election signs supporting candidates Bill Rymer, Richard Benn and Ed Bishop whenever I drive through the town. Bill and Richard are presently serving as council members, and Ed is running for the seat vacated by our retiring mayor.
I am endorsing their campaigns because all of these gentlemen have the same vision that this current council holds, and that is to protect and preserve Fenwick Island’s way of life by keeping its family-oriented lifestyle.
Bill Rymer has been wonderful to work with this past year: A retired chief financial officer and CPA, he has been serving as the Town’s treasurer, where he has applied his knowledge of budgeting and finance to secure the Town’s funds and protect the taxpayers. In addition, he has successfully chaired two important committees for Fenwick Island, the Audit Committee and Dredging Committee. Bill and the entire Dredging Committee worked persistently to find resolution on the necessary sediment tests and archaeological survey, identifying three new disposal sites and recently received a $350,000 state award for the project. We are fortunate to have such an expert willing to serve our town.
Richard Benn is a retired commercial pilot for a major U.S. airline, who also has extensive experience in commercial real estate and development. Currently serving on the Fenwick Island Council, he chairs the extremely important Infrastructure Committee, which has worked closely with Fenwick’s Public Works Department to focus on everything from bayside flooding to street maintenance.
Richard’s strategy for dealing with the flooding issues on Fenwick’s bayside has been amazing, not only due to his diligence but also his ability to create an energized team spirit within his multi-talented committee members. What started out as a previously stalled flooding problem has now become a workable plan with the installation of 34 backflow preventers. Additionally, Richard and this committee have upgraded the street maintenance in Fenwick with a cost effective, 10-year plan. Richard has also been a member of the Budget & Finance Committee since 2016.
Ed Bishop is another longtime resident who has claimed Fenwick as “home” ever since his mother purchased a property in the ’70s. After retiring from his career as a consulting actuary and managing partner of an employee benefit consulting firm in 2020, he moved to Fenwick full time. He serves on the Board of Adjustment and the Business Development Committee, as well as a member of the Ad-Hoc Parking Committee. His volunteer hours have demonstrated his dedication and diligence in working with diverse groups and tackling difficult problems.
In summary, if Fenwick Island is to succeed in protecting and preserving its unique family-oriented way of life, the Town needs the solid leadership that these candidates can provide. I strongly endorse these candidates as the best choices for the voters to elect on Aug. 6.
For more information, please visit: https://www.votetoprotectfenwick.com.
Jacque Napolitano, Vice Mayor
Town of Fenwick Island