Editor:
Please permit me to be blunt: I love Fenwick Island! Why, you may ask? Well, for starters, our little town has uncrowded and clean beaches, outstanding restaurants and shops, peace and quiet, safety, Bunting Avenue for pedestrians and cyclists, and a friendly, family-oriented community vibe.
Our Town, following its past two elections, has also enjoyed the myriad benefits of an intelligent, hard-working, positive and pro-active town council, which has restored balance to our Town’s residential and business communities.
A long-deferred bayside dredging project is now close. New sidewalks have been installed, with more coming. Fenwick was recently first in line among nearby beach communities for beach replenishment. Fiscal responsibility — indeed an attractive bottom line — has been effectuated for the Town’s finances.
Steps have been taken to, hopefully, mitigate the serious looming issue of climate change and rising waters. Ordinances have been enacted to address parking problems, the scale and effects of new construction in the Commercial zone and several other quality-of-life issues affecting our little town and its residents, including the banning of shuttles and low-speed vehicles, both of which have the potential of flooding our town’s streets and beaches with many, many non-tax-paying and non-Fenwick Islanders from the Route 54 corridor.
Many other actions have been taken by our current town council “to keep Fenwick Fenwick.” Few Fenwick residents want our Town to become a Dewey Beach-type place with outdoor bars, large hotels, crowded streets, sidewalks and beaches, etc. It is refreshing in the 21st century to observe an elected government, such as our current Fenwick Island Town Council, keep promises its candidates made in the past two elections.
Don’t fall victim to the misinformation, negativity, bullying and character assassination promulgated and promoted by the challengers in the present Fenwick Island election. Instead, to continue all of the good that has taken place in Fenwick Island over the past few years, vote to protect Fenwick Island and vote to elect incumbents Natalie Magdeburger, Jacque Napolitano and Janice Bortner and their running mate and Fenwick Island Infrastructure Committee Member Kurt Zanelotti.
Vote to maintain and enhance Fenwick Island’s outstanding quality of life for yourselves and your families and for future generations. (Disclosure: I am a 44-year Fenwick Islander and would not want to live in any other beach town anywhere.)
John C. Nason
Fenwick Island