This letter is in response to thoughts posted by Tom Keeley.
Tom, I have no intention of trying to change your mind. Clearly, we think very differently and represent opposite sides of this issue. You are a neighbor and friend. This is not personal. That said, there are many readers who saw your letter, which is filled with conspiracy theories and propaganda based on falsehoods — not truth.
I am not sure where you are getting your news (social media, Fox News, or other extremist websites?). If you are going to make statements like accusing President Biden of treason, I suggest you support it with evidence, which you do not have. You do not have to agree with his policies, but this disinformation is dangerous for our country and our community.
Please stop spreading lies. Right now, everyone should be pulling together to pray for the men and women who lost their lives in Kabul, as well as those who died in a war that we could not win. This is no time for division. Enough!
Denise Levitine
Ocean View