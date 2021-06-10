Editor:
The State of Delaware requires every municipality and county to develop a comprehensive plan to guide future development. Delaware Title 9, Subsection 6951, concludes, saying “… the comprehensive plan as required by this subchapter shall have the force of law, and no development, as defined in this subchapter, shall be permitted except in conformity with the land use map or map series and with county land development regulations enacted to implement the other elements of the adopted comprehensive plan.”
I particularly want to call attention to that last statement, as some seem to have lost sight of it.
There has been much written about the proposed development of the Evans Farm property. Linder & Co., the developer, in their presentation to the Sussex County Council, repeatedly said their plan was in full conformity with the comprehensive plan. One of the key points threaded through out that plan is the desire to ensure that while permitting development the character of the neighborhood should not be negatively impacted. Chapter12 of Sussex’s Plan, Community Design, states in Section 12.1, “The key is to design modern land uses in a manner that adds to the character of community, instead of intruding into it.”
No one can honestly suggest that the proposed design adds to the character of the community. Rather than facing its neighbors, it turns the blank walls of 17 15 car garages toward those neighbors. The Planning and Zoning Commission’s suggestion that landscaping can conceal this flaw is a Band-Aid on a compound fracture. It will hide nothing and begs the question why a developer should be allowed to build something that needs hiding if adding to the character of the community is the stated goal and has force of law.
It also flies in the face of Section 12.3.4 of the comprehensive plan, the plan which has the force of law, says whenever practical, parking should be located at the rear or side of buildings. There clearly is space for the parking to be located behind the proposed apartment buildings at Evans Farm, but the developer chose not to do that.
The homes that surround Evans Farm are one- and two-story homes, not three-story apartment houses. Linder suggests the three-story apartment houses are not out of keeping, as similar buildings are a part of the Bethany Bay community. It is true there are three-story apartment buildings at Bethany Bay, but these are never less than 850 feet from the nearest home not part of the Bethany Bay community, and Bethany Bay is surrounded by a forest.
The developer implies the condo-apartment buildings at Bethany Bay are adjacent to the Evans Farm site, but in fact they are nearly a mile away, and most of that mile is forest. What is adjacent to Evans Farm are one- and two-story homes. There are some multi-family villas at Bay Forest, but none of them approach the height of the proposed buildings at Evan Farm.
The comprehensive plan has this to say on building height in section 12.3.6, “When practical, building heights of new development should be compatible with the scale and character of existing neighborhoods and surrounding developments.” Clearly, placing three-story buildings next to one- and two-story homes are not of the same scale or character.
Evans Farm Watch has been clear since it first stepped forward to oppose this development that the issue is not that it is apartments, or for that matter that these apartments may be rental and not condo. Apartments, condo or rental would be fine, but this development is not in keeping with the character of the community it seeks to join. It is clear the developer has done little to enhance the community but seeks just to intrude into it.
More than 1,500 petitioners could clearly see this when they raised their voices in objection. This proposed development does not comply with the County’s law its own comprehensive plan — I hope the five members of the County Council see as clearly as those that oppose the current proposal.
Martin Lampner, President
White’s Creek Manor Property Owners Association