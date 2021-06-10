Editor:
As a resident of the Bay Forest Community, I would like to set the record straight with regard to the number of courts available for pickleball play in my community for our members and their house guests.
An article written by Vaughn Baker published in your June 4 edition leads the reader to believe that there are only two outdoor courts available for pickleball in Bay Forest. This article fails to mention that in addition to the two outdoor courts, there are three additional indoor courts available for pickleball play at our climate-controlled sports facility that is currently open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
It appears that the point of Mr. Baker’s article was to lever additional courts for pickleball play based on the false perception that the three tennis courts are largely unused. That is certainly not the case.
Ilene L. Parisi
Ocean View