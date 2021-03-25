Editor:
Thank you for sharing the article about litter cleanups organized by local residents of The Estuary in Lower Slower Delaware. While I am new to the area, I am happy to learn that there have been many like-minded people here concerned with the trash along the local roadsides, as noted recently in other letters to the editor from Randy Conlan and John Mitchell.
Most of what our crews have cleaned up are empty cans and bottles of alcohol, which leads me to believe that there is also a drinking-and-driving problem among these litterbugs. Interestingly, we have also found a large number of empty bottles of vanilla extract, which contains 35 percent alcohol, possibly being consumed by under-age drinkers of these vehicles.
Besides alcohol, soda and empty fast-food containers, there are also people who are disposing of fully-loaded diapers out the windows of their cars. Larger household items, such as a mattress and a small pool, have also been found along the roadway on a recent cleanup.
Unfortunately, the only way in which to deter people from behaving in this manner is to first catch them, and second, to hit them in their wallets. All the signs and advertising in the world may have little, if any, effect when dealing with inconsiderate folks such as these.
What we can do, together, is organize more grassroots working committees in our own neighborhoods, and schedule safe, local cleanups to tackle affected areas, just as we are doing here at The Estuary. The developers here have been very supportive of our efforts and have contributed cleanup apparatus, such as spears and grabbers.
I urge everyone who is able to take the time to organize and/or participate in their own local cleanup crews in their planned development or local neighborhood. Our group grew overnight to more than 50 members after one post on a community Facebook page.
After bags of trash are collected, and ideally piled in one place along a roadway, the DOT will send a truck out to haul it away. The telephone number is (302) 732-5489.
Together, we will make a difference.
Linda Condrillo
Frankford