Editor:
The Town of Millville hosted its annual Trail of Treats Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Evans Park, and with the beautiful weather was shown to be a successful community event!
Over 20 local business partners and community residents reserved spaces on the “Trail of Treats,” which was along the path at Evans Park, and creatively decorated their tents and tables with a Halloween theme. The elaborate designs were judged by everyone attending the event and prize baskets awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners. The baskets contained prizes and gift cards donated from local business, including Bonkey’s, Kristina’s Kitchen and Millville Pet Stop. In first place was an Ocean View resident, Jennifer Robertson; second place, the Parkside Neighbors group; and in third place, a Millville business, Sorella Amore, LLC. Each table on the trail had loads of candy to hand out to the children.
Food items were provided free by the Doric Masonic Lodge, and they also held a free raffle for two bicycles! Stephen Scerra was the DJ of the day, spinning spooky tunes and enticing youngsters to dance and catch the bubbles from the bubble machine.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company brought a fire truck for the children to explore and helped to coordinate the parking. At one point, hundreds of cars were parked along Dukes Drive and in the field. From the drone footage that we received, the parking went smoothly and was a well-coordinated effort, thanks to the Millville fire department.
Once the children arrived, there were many activities for them to enjoy, such as: a photo booth, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pick your own pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, and several challenging games where they won tickets that were redeemed for prizes at the Millville Town tent. Rigo the Clown of Creative Balloons artistically twisted balloons into fun designs and characters for the children free of charge. There was a steady line at his tent all day long. Hundreds of children attended dressed in elaborate costumes with their families, and a fun time was had by all!
The Trail of Treats was a months-long-preparation event that involved many volunteers, staff, town council members, business partners and community members to be successful. We would like to thank all who helped volunteer, staff, prepare, set up, break down and participate. Special thank-you to our community members with children who came out to enjoy the festivities. We expect to grow this event for an even bigger experience next year!
Liz Kain-Bolen, Park Administrator
Evans Park, Town of Millville